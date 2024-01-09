A Letter From Joliet Catholic Academy Principal Dr. Jeffrey Budz

Dear JCA alumni, families and community,

I would like to start by wishing all of our families in the JCA community a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year. It is our hope that you had time to relax and spend time with family and friends. It’s hard at times to put aside the commercialism of this holiday and reflect on the actual “reason for the season.” With the presence of Advent and the birth of Jesus, we are called to prepare and celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.

We have had a very exciting first semester capped with a very promising incoming freshmen placement exam. The future at JCA looks very bright. I am so proud of our students’ school spirit, unity, service, and quest for excellence in and out of the classroom. We have just completed a successful fall athletic season with multiple State runs and have had many successes with our academic clubs, activities, and service groups as well. Our students continue to amaze whether it’s in the theater, in the gym, on the field, at our community organizations, or within their own communities and parishes.

We look once again for continued success as we enter the new year. The new year will see JCA embracing the new Strategic Plan titled “Expanding our Legacy,” which includes a major upgrade to the outdoor facilities on campus. Also pertaining to our Strategic Plan 2023-2028, we will be addressing the following major topics: Curriculum, Building and Grounds, Spirituality and Sponsorship, Student Life, Teacher Retention and Professional Development, and all things pertaining to our Office of Institutional Advancement.

We hope that you will join us as we continue to create and foster the best opportunities for our students and our community. Additionally, we hope that the second semester brings just as much energy, optimism, excitement, and hard work as our first semester.

May the Lord bring you Peace this Christmas Season,

Dr. Jeffrey Budz

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org