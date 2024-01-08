Make Healthy Veins Your New Year's Resolution for 2024

The new year is the perfect time to reflect on your health and set resolutions that prioritize well-being. Don’t forget to include vein heath on your list.

If left untreated, varicose vein disease can lead to symptoms such as swelling, aching, cramping, burning, hyperpigmentation, and ulcers. Additionally, people with varicose vein disease also have an increased risk of blood clots.

“January is the best time to kickstart your vein care so you can have nice-looking legs by summer,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

Eterna offers in-office procedure options to treat venous disease. Most spider veins can be treated by sclerotherapy, a minimally invasive technique in which a very fine needle injects a solution directly into the veins, causing the vein lining to seal and preventing blood flow. The veins are absorbed by the body and disappear.

“Sclerotherapy is preferred over lasers for eliminating large spider veins and smaller varicose leg veins,” said Malinowski.

After treatment, the patient wears compression stockings or bandages for about two weeks. Patients are encouraged to walk regularly during that time. “It is common for patients to require at least two treatment sessions separated by several weeks to see significant improvement in the appearance of their leg veins,” added Malinowski.

For deeper vein issues, Eterna offers both VenaSeal and Radiofrequency Ablation. The VenaSeal procedure uses a medical glue to close affected veins. The special adhesive holds the walls of the veins together, stopping and then redirecting the blood flow to healthy veins. In time, the body absorbs the inactive veins and they disappear.

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is a minimally invasive technique that uses heat created by radiofrequency to shut down the vein and redirect blood flow to the healthy veins. Recovery is quick and fairly pain-free.

