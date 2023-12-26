Lumecca Uses Intense Pulsed Light Technology to Target Skin Discoloration

Are you looking for a non-invasive way to significantly reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation, telangiectasia, rosacea, or sun damage? Look no further than Lumecca.

Offered at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center, Lumecca is an innovative device that uses Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) to target and treat skin conditions through selective photothermolysis.

“Basically, it is a light-based treatment that breaks up the hyperpigmentation and diminishes the tiny broken blood vessels,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

After just one use, patients notice significant improvements in the skin. “Lumecca can be used on all areas of the body,” said Malinowski. “The most common areas of treatment are zones that are regularly exposed to the sun, such as the face, neck, decolletage, legs, hands, and arms.”

It is recommended that clients avoid direct, excessive sun exposure one month before treatment.

“Lumecca cannot be performed on tan individuals,” added Malinowski.

What can you expect during the treatment?

“There will be a bright flash of light from the Lumecca that feels like a light elastic band snap,” explained Malinowski. “Redness and a slight warming of the skin are normal after treatment and will subside within an hour.”

For optimal results, multiple sessions may be needed. “The goal is to have a more even tone of color minus the brown or redness,” said Malinowski.

The treatment regimen depends on the severity of skin damage, skin type, type of treatment (vascular vs. sun damage), and energy settings.

If you are experiencing age spots, sun damage, pigmentation issues, or rosacea, make sure to consider Lumecca. Contact Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center at (815) 254-8888 to schedule a free consultation.

For more information, please contact:

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard : Shorewood, IL 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/