Providence Catholic Students Enjoy Service Day at Northern Illinois Food Bank

Students and staff from Providence Catholic High School are participating in several service days at the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Joliet, Illinois. Forty students and staff, representing all grade levels, work together each time to package food for those in need, fostering a bond across the different ages.

Father Richard Young, O.S.A., Theology Chairperson at Providence Catholic High School, emphasized the importance of service in education. “An Augustinian education is a well-rounded education. We need to experience what the world teaches us, not just intellectually, but in our faith,” he said. “Service isn’t just something you add on when you have time. It is something integral to our school day... a class of service, a class of how you see God in the community.”

The Northern Illinois Food Bank, where the service took place, is a significant community resource, providing 250,000 meals a day and relying on nearly 1,000 volunteers weekly. It serves 13 counties in Illinois, distributing food to local pantries.

Senior Lexi Kosic shared her experience, “The food bank was a great service opportunity to be a part of my community. We labeled and packaged about 2,500 canned corn and green beans to be given out to different food pantries.”

Another senior, Natalie DeMoor, also reflected on her participation, “I enjoy volunteering and knowing what we do will help people in need. Today reminds me that our actions can help other people.”

Roseanne Grigoletti, Technology Director and attendee, highlighted the broader impact of such activities, “Giving back isn’t something to simply check off a list; it is a way to get involved in your community and assist those who need help in the places we live. Small opportunities make a great impact.”

For more information about Providence Catholic High School and upcoming service days, please contact:

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: (815) 485-2136

providencecatholic.org