What to Know About the Morpheus8 Skin Tightening Treatment

If your skin is not looking its best, perhaps due to the aging process or a recent weight loss, you may be searching for a way to have it tightened and smoothed. A microneedling treatment available at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is doing wonders to rejuvenate the skin with natural-looking results.

Morpheus8 utilizes radio frequency energy to remodel and contour the face and body via subdermal adipose (body fat) remodeling.

“Morpheus8 goes deep into the skin and fatty tissue, which morphs the aging face into a smooth appearance,” explained Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

Morpheus8 is effective for treating a variety of concerns, including wrinkles and fine lines, acne scars, stretch marks, surgical scars, and other skin texture issues.

How is it different from other microneedling treatments?

“Morpheus8 is unique because it can penetrate up to 4 mm deep, so it goes deeper than any other microneedling device,” added Malinowski. “By targeting the deeper layers of skin, the building blocks will reorganize themselves in a natural anti-aging process.”

The non-surgical and minimally invasive treatment is compatible with all skin types and tones. A topical anesthetic will be applied to the treatment area to numb the skin.

“Patients do not feel the microneedles,” said Malinowski.

Areas that can be treated with Morpheus8 include the face, neck, arms, flanks, and stomach.

For optimal results, clients may need up to three treatment sessions, depending on the severity of their skin condition. While visible results can be seen within a few days, it is typically after three weeks that the most noticeable results appear. Additionally, improvements continue up to three months after treatment.

