Essential Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes and Deal with Bursts

As the temperatures drop, homeowners face the risk of frozen pipes, which can lead to costly damage and inconvenience. Fortunately, you can take steps to prevent frozen pipes and minimize the risk of bursts.

Common reasons for frozen pipes:

Exposure to Cold Temperatures: Pipes in unheated areas such as basements, attics, crawl spaces, and garages are more susceptible to freezing.



Poor Insulation: Inadequate insulation around pipes can allow cold air to reach them, increasing the risk of freezing.



Exterior Penetrations: Cracks or gaps in walls, floors, or foundations can enable cold air to enter and affect exposed pipes.



One of the apparent signs of frozen pipes is if you turn on the faucet and no water comes out. Other subtle signs include strange odors, frost on pipes, and unusual sounds.

You can protect your home from costly damage and inconvenience. If you suspect your pipes have frozen, here’s what to do:

Keep the faucet Open : Water and steam will accumulate as you thaw the frozen pipe. Keeping the faucet open will allow an escape route and reduce pressure buildup.



: Water and steam will accumulate as you thaw the frozen pipe. Keeping the faucet open will allow an escape route and reduce pressure buildup. Apply Heat: You can use a hairdryer, space heater, or heating pad to apply heat directly to the frozen pipe. Start from the faucet and move toward the frozen area.



You can use a hairdryer, space heater, or heating pad to apply heat directly to the frozen pipe. Start from the faucet and move toward the frozen area. Wrap Pipes with Towels: If you don’t have access to a heat source, wrapping towels soaked in hot water around the frozen pipe can also help thaw it.



If you don’t have access to a heat source, wrapping towels soaked in hot water around the frozen pipe can also help thaw it. Turn off the Water Supply: If there is a burst or crack in the pipe, turning off the main water supply will prevent further flooding and damage.



if you cannot thaw the frozen pipe or if it has burst. Our team of professionals has the tools and expertise to handle any plumbing emergency.

