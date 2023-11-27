Shopping Tips for Purchasing a New Mattress

Buying a new mattress can be daunting, particularly with the many options available. To help you navigate this process, City Wide Mattress has compiled a list of shopping tips to ensure you get the perfect mattress for a terrific night’s sleep.

Before you even step foot in a mattress store, take some time to determine your needs. Consider factors such as your preferred sleeping position, any health concerns or allergies, and your bed frame size. This will help narrow your options and simplify the shopping process.

With so many types of mattresses on the market, it’s important to research. Take the time to learn about the different kinds of mattresses available, such as memory foam, innerspring, and hybrid. Read reviews and ask for recommendations from friends and family.

When visiting a showroom, spend 10-15 minutes on each mattress. This will give you a good sense of the comfort level and support. Be bold about testing different positions for a more accurate feel.

Mattresses can vary significantly in price, so it’s essential to have a budget in mind. While you may be tempted to splurge for a higher-end mattress, remember that a higher price doesn’t always mean significantly better quality. Look for sales and discounts to help you stay within your preferred price range.

Before making a final decision, ask about warranties and return policies. A good warranty will protect you from manufacturer defects, while a flexible return policy will give you peace of mind if the mattress doesn’t meet your expectations.

Remember accessories. It’s worth considering purchasing a mattress protector to prolong the life of your investment.

