Understanding Deep Vein Thrombosis

Deep vein thrombosis, or DVT, is a medical condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a deep vein.

“These clots usually develop in the lower leg, thigh, or pelvis,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

Why is this a concern? If a part of the blood clot breaks off and travels through the bloodstream to the lungs, it can cause a blockage called a pulmonary embolism, which can be life threatening. According to the American Lung Association, pulmonary embolism affects around 900,000 people in the U.S. every year, with 10 to 30% of people dying within one month of diagnosis. When the condition is diagnosed and treated promptly, however, that number drops dramatically.

“This is why vein screening is so important,” added Malinowski.

Factors that can increase the risk for DVT include age, a family history of blood clots, recent surgery, and being sedentary.

According to the National Institutes of Health, symptoms of deep vein thrombosis can include swelling, pain, warmth, and redness on the leg. Some people, however, don’t realize they have a deep vein clot until it causes a more serious condition.

DVT treatments can include medicines such as blood thinners, also called anticoagulants, and the use of compression stockings to help improve blood flow.

