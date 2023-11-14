Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects millions of people worldwide and is characterized by high levels of glucose in the blood. This condition can have serious complications if not managed properly, including damage to various organs such as the kidneys, heart, nerves, and eyes. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of blindness among adults.

Diabetes can directly affect the blood vessels in the retina, which is responsible for capturing images and sending them to the brain for processing. These blood vessels can become damaged or blocked due to high glucose levels over time, leading to a condition known as diabetic retinopathy.

If left untreated, diabetic retinopathy can cause blurry vision, blind spots, and even complete loss of vision. Diabetes can also increase the risk of other eye conditions, such as cataracts and glaucoma.

The good news is that steps can be taken to prevent or slow down the progression of diabetic eye disease. The most important step is to manage diabetes by keeping blood sugar levels under control through a healthy diet, regular exercise, and medication if prescribed by a doctor.

Regular eye exams are also crucial for diabetic patients, as early detection and treatment of diabetic retinopathy can significantly improve the chances of preserving vision. It is recommended to have a comprehensive dilated eye exam yearly.

Diabetes and eye health are closely linked, but with proper management and early detection through regular eye exams, the risks can be minimized. A healthy lifestyle and adherence to medication prescribed by a doctor are key in preventing or slowing down the progression of diabetic eye disease.

