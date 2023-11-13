Silver Cross Hospital Earns 18th Straight “A" Hospital Safety Grade

Silver Cross Hospital earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, making it the 18th straight A that Silver Cross has earned for patient safety since 2015. Leapfrog assigns grades twice a year, in the spring and fall.

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit watchdog organization that sets standards for excellence in patient care.

Leapfrog assigns an A, B, C, D, or F grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“At Silver Cross, patient safety always comes first,” said Michael Mutterer, RN, MA, LCPC, CADC, LNHA, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer for Silver Cross Hospital. “That’s why ‘Speak up for Patient Safety’ is the first of our Silver Cross 7 Behaviors . This truly sets the standard and expectation for every employee, physician, and volunteer. Earning our 18th straight A is a testament to their dedication and commitment to safety for every patient, every time.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on prevention of medical errors, infections, and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually in the fall and spring.

“Earning an “A” Grade means Silver Cross Hospital made a true commitment to put patients first,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the leadership, Board, clinicians, staff, and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”

