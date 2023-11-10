Joliet Catholic Academy’s Drama Club To Perform The Mousetrap This Fall

Joliet Catholic Academy’s Drama Club will stage productions of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery The Mousetrap for its Fall Play.

A timeless tale of “whodunnit,” The Mousetrap strands seven strangers at Monkswell Manor during a blizzard. A police sergeant unexpectedly arrives, worried that a murderer-at-large is among the guests of the manor. Before he can investigate, one of the guests is killed, kicking off an investigation into the lives and histories of everyone there. One of them is the killer, and another one may be the next victim. Will the detective be able to solve the case before another “mouse” falls? In the world’s longest continuously running play for more than 60 years: Suspect Everyone.

The production will debut on Thursday, Nov. 16 and run through Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 Jefferson St., in Joliet. Showings will be at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17, and at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 18. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at ww w.showtix4u.com.

“I’ve always enjoyed directing and performing works by Agatha Christie,” said JCA Drama Club Moderator Jennifer Szynal. “She had a unique way of interweaving complex themes within a mystery. The audience not only has to try to solve the puzzle, but they learn more about what ethics and morals guide their interactions with others. Christie’s mysteries remind us that people encompass much more depth than they appear to.”

The cast features the following JCA Students: Sophia Hudson (Sophomore), Cheyenne Kafka (Freshman), Frank Kafka (Junior), Sam Kottman (Junior), Stephen Roehrig III (Sophomore), Alyssa Rowland (Junior), Alana Schertz (Senior), and Olivia Steed (Freshman).

Szynal encourages the community to come out and support the drama students. “It has been an honor to work with these young individuals and help them grow through interpreting the material,” she said.

For more information, visit http://www.szynalsessions.com/ .

