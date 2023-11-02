Get rid of varicose veins safely and effectively with laser treatments

Are you struggling with unsightly or painful varicose veins? There is good news: you don’t have to settle for just living with them. And honestly, you shouldn’t. That’s because left untreated, varicose veins can lead to more serious health problems down the road.

“Unfortunately, varicose veins will never get better on their own,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. “They need to be treated.”

Some of the health concerns that can arise from vein disease include skin discoloration (hyperpigmentation) and leg ulcers, which are open sores that are difficult to heal. In some cases, varicose vein disease can also increase an individual’s risk of blood clots. According to Malinowski, symptoms associated with varicose veins can include swelling, aching, cramping, fatigue, heaviness, itching, and burning.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center offers three main procedures to treat your venous insufficiency.

Venaseal is a procedure that utilizes a medical glue to close the affected veins. This special glue holds the walls of the veins together, stopping and then redirecting the blood flow to healthy veins. With time, your body will absorb the inactive veins, and they will disappear.



RFA, or Radio-Frequency Ablation, is a minimally invasive technique that uses heat created by radio frequency to shut down the vein and redirect the blood flow to the healthy veins.



Sclerotherapy is the “gold standard,” and is preferred over laser therapy for eliminating large spider veins and smaller varicose leg veins. Unlike a laser, the sclerosing solution additionally closes the “feeder veins” under the skin that are causing the spider veins to form, thereby making a recurrence of the spider veins in the treated area less likely.

If you are concerned about varicose veins, call Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center today to set up a consultation.

