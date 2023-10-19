Fall Prevention: Essential Safety Tips in Assisted Living

Falls are a significant concern for older adults, particularly those living in an assisted living facility. A fall can lead to severe injuries, reduced mobility, and a decreased quality of life. However, with the right strategies in place, falls can be prevented. Here are some essential safety tips for fall prevention in assisted living.

Regular exercise can strengthen an older person’s body and improve balance, coordination, and flexibility, reducing the risk of falls. Exercises such as tai chi, yoga, and strength training are excellent options. It is essential to consult a healthcare professional before starting any exercise program.

Proper lighting prevents falls, especially at night. As people age, their eyesight deteriorates, making it harder to see in dimly lit areas. Consider installing motion sensor lights for added safety.

Keeping the living space clutter-free is crucial in fall prevention. Furniture should be arranged to allow easy navigation and eliminate tripping hazards. Loose rugs, electrical cords, and other obstacles should be removed from walkways.

Bathroom safety is a significant concern as well. Grab bars should be installed near the toilet, shower, and tub to support and stabilize residents. Non-slip mats are also essential to prevent falls on wet surfaces.

Regular medication review is important, as certain medications can cause dizziness or imbalance, increasing the risk of falls. You’ll want to inform your healthcare professional if you experience side effects while taking medication.

Regular vision and hearing checks can identify any issues contributing to falls. If needed, glasses or hearing aids should always be worn to avoid accidents.

Loose-fitting footwear with worn-out soles should be replaced. Slippers or socks are not ideal for walking around and can cause slips or trips.

Our trained staff at Willow Falls Senior Living recognize and promptly address potential fall hazards. Call 815-725-5868 to learn more about our assisted living services.

