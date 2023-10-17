Providence Catholic High School Offers International Summer Trips for Students!

Providence Catholic High School believes in the transformative power of national and international travel for their students. These trips, designed to immerse students in real-world experiences, extend the boundaries of classroom learning to global horizons.

As Lara DeVries, Department Chairperson of the World Languages Dept., passionately shares, “Trips abroad can be an incredibly powerful tool for students. My own high school journey abroad paved the way for my college studies in Spain and Peru, and eventually led me to live and work in South America. Such experiences heighten cultural awareness and allow students to see God’s presence globally.”

This commitment to global exposure is evident in the school’s diverse travel itinerary. The National Art Honor Society students previously embarked on a trip to New York City, while the Choir and Band showcased their talents at Disney in Orlando. French students had the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the culture and language of France just this past summer. And in the near future? “Our students will explore the beauty and diversity of Greece and Peru,” added DeVries. “We’re also working on a possible trip to Spain in 2024.”

Trips usually take place after the school year ends, around late May or early June. However, Easter Break or later summer trips are also possible. The duration and destinations vary, with some trips, like the one to New York, lasting under a week. International adventures can span 1-2 weeks. The upcoming trip to Peru, for instance, will cover two cities, Lima and Cusco, offering students a deep dive into Peruvian culture and history.

While students are responsible for the cost of their trip, they often have the flexibility to pay in monthly installments. The planning and organization of these trips are facilitated by educational travel agencies, ensuring a seamless and enriching experience. “We’ve collaborated with agencies like EF, Prometour, and Unlocked over the years,” said DeVries.

For more information about students’ international travel opportunities with PCHS, please visit us online at www.providencecatholic.org .

