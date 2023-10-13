October is Healthy Lung Month: What is Pulmonary Rehabilitation?

October, recognized as Healthy Lung Month, is a time to raise awareness about lung health and the importance of taking care of one of the body’s most vital organs. As we spotlight lung health, it’s essential to understand the role of pulmonary rehabilitation, especially for those with chronic respiratory conditions.

Pulmonary rehabilitation is a specialized program designed to improve the well-being of individuals with chronic breathing problems. For those diagnosed with conditions like COPD, emphysema, or chronic bronchitis, pulmonary rehabilitation can be a game-changer, helping patients achieve their highest functional capacity.

Alden Estates of Shorewood offers a comprehensive Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program called PulmonaryPro™. The primary goal is not only to ensure a swift return home, but also to ensure that individuals are healthier, stronger, and better equipped for independent living.

The PulmonaryPro™ program offers many benefits to participants. Education and exercise play a pivotal role in teaching patients about their lungs and their disease, and enabling them to be more active with reduced shortness of breath. The program’s holistic approach ensures improved quality of life, decreased symptoms, enhanced daily functionality, and an overall boost in emotional well-being.

At Alden Estates of Shorewood, the PulmonaryPro™ program provides a blend of effective therapy, luxurious accommodations, and pampering amenities. Under the guidance of a board-certified pulmonologist, the program offers comprehensive rehabilitation tailored to the specific needs and goals of each patient. This includes medical management, personalized instruction, appropriate exercises, breathing retraining, self-care education, emotional support, and nutrition counseling.

As we observe Healthy Lung Month, it’s crucial to recognize the significance of pulmonary rehabilitation. Alden Estates of Shorewood is at the forefront, offering hope to patients suffering from chronic lung disease, and empowering them to rebuild their strength and lead a more active and fulfilling life.

For more information about the PulmonaryPro™ program at Alden Estates of Shorewood, please contact:

Alden Estates of Shorewood

710 W. Black Road

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815-230-8700

aldenestatesofshorewood.com