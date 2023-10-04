October 04, 2023
Spider Veins: Understanding Causes, Treatments

By Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center [sponsored]
Are you noticing small, threadlike red, blue or purple lines close to the surface of your skin?

These are often referred to as spider veins. While they can occur anywhere on the body, including the face, spider veins usually appear on the legs.

A milder type of varicose veins, which are much larger in size and bulge from the skin, spider veins can sometimes be an indication of a deeper issue that could become serious.

“Varicose and spider veins are damaged veins,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. “We develop them when tiny, one-way valves inside the veins weaken. In healthy veins, these valves push blood in one direction back to our heart. In unhealthy veins, the blood flow goes backward and accumulates in the veins.”

Risk factors for spider veins include family history, hormonal changes, age, prolonged standing, and being overweight.

How can you get rid of them? Most spider veins can be treated by sclerotherapy, a minimally invasive technique in which a very fine needle injects a solution directly into the veins, causing the vein lining to seal and preventing blood flow. The veins are then absorbed by the body and disappear.

“Minor stinging or itching at the injection site may occur during the treatment,” said Malinowski.

Additionally, pesky spider veins can be removed by a new treatment offered at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center called Vasculaze by Inmode. Vasculaze can help alleviate facial and leg spider vein issues with a laser that is targeted to treat the blood vessel causing the blemish.

Wondering which treatment is right for you? Schedule a free consultation with Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center today.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard, Shorewood, 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/

