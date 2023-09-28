Worth the Drive: Woman Cancer-Free After Advanced Lung Procedure at Silver Cross Hospital

During a physical exam in 2018, Paula Holcomb, of McLeansboro, IL, mentioned that she hadn’t had a chest X-ray in a while.

“My doctor sent me for one, and when it came back, it showed an abnormality,” said Holcomb, 67, formerly of Manhattan/New Lenox.

When they recommended advanced care in 2022, Holcomb sought treatment at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

She had recently read a story in a Joliet-area newspaper that Dr. Kristopher McDonough , board-certified pulmonologist, and thoracic surgeon, Dr. Gillian Alex , had performed a new technique using the Ion robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform on a lung cancer patient with great success.

“I knew that’s what I wanted,” she said.

What is Ion?

Ion is a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform that uses a fully articulating, ultra-thin catheter to navigate airways, allowing the doctor to reach all 18 segments of the lungs with incredible accuracy.

“Think of the lung like a tree, with smaller branches away from the trunk,” said Dr. McDonough. “In the past, we were able to reach only 20 to 30 percent of the lung with a bronchoscope. With Ion, we can reach more than 90 percent.”

With Ion, the biopsy is reviewed in real-time in the by a cytology technician and pathologist.

Early diagnosis is key for any type of cancer, including lung cancer, Dr. McDonough said.

“The Ion has closed the doors for complications, but opened the doors for diagnosis,” he added.

Right Choice, Great Outcome

In fall 2022, Paula and her husband Dale drove five hours north to Silver Cross for the Ion procedure.

“Going to Silver Cross was well worth the trip,” she said.

A month after her Ion procedure, they drove back up to Silver Cross to have the tumor removed by thoracic surgeon, Dr. Justin Karush . Holcomb said the surgery went smoothly.

“There was supposed to be a big snowstorm the day after surgery,” she said. “Dr. Karush and everyone worked hard to make sure I was released in time to get on the road before the snow started.”

There is a high percentage of lung cancer in Will County, said Dr. Alex.

Holcomb’s cancer was removed with clear margins, he said, and in a few days, she was driving back to her home in southern Illinois.

“As of right now, I am cancer-free.”

