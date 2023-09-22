Joliet Catholic Academy Hosts Super Shadow Day for Prospective Students

Wondering what a typical school day at Joliet Catholic Academy is like? Seventh- and eighth-grade students have the opportunity to find out on Super Shadow Day, set for Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

On Super Shadow Day, prospective students can get to know the campus firsthand by attending classes, having lunch with high school ambassadors as well as junior high students from other schools, socializing, and learning about the curriculum at Joliet Catholic Academy, a private Catholic co-educational high school co-sponsored by the Carmelites and Joliet Franciscan Sisters.

“Super Shadow Day gives seventh- and eighth-graders a chance to experience our students, teachers, campus, and the rest of our JCA community for a day,” said Jared Voss, Joliet Catholic Academy’s Director of Admissions. “It is also a great way to get a feel for the JCA family environment and to get insight into everyday life as a Joliet Catholic Academy student.”

JCA is a fully-accredited college preparatory high school that offers a challenging curriculum that prepares students for continued education and for life. The school’s athletic programs and activities are second to none, and JCA currently has more than 23,700 alumni in the United States and abroad. Many prospective students take advantage of the Super Shadow Day opportunity.

“Each year, we expect over 200 seventh- and eighth-graders to be in attendance on this fun and informative day,” said Voss.

To register, visit https://www.jca-online.org/admissions/visitjca/ .

Can’t make it to Super Shadow Day? No problem. Joliet Catholic Academy offers other shadowing opportunities and private tours for prospective seventh- and eighth-grade students throughout the year. For more information, visit https://www.jca-online.org/admissions/visitjca/ .

