Providence Catholic High School Girls Learn About Women in STEM at Argonne

Each April, staff members at Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF) offer a variety of events designed to introduce young women to potential career paths in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). This past spring, several students from Providence Catholic High School took part in this informative and fascinating day of learning as a way to enhance what they’ve learned in the classroom.

“A program of this nature allows students to see the possibilities for their life beyond the classroom and school,” explained Brother David Relstab, who teaches STEM and Theology at PCHS. “It demonstrates how they can apply the knowledge learned from their courses. Argonne offers many educational programs for schools; I’ve begun incorporating the STEM topics into my curriculum and classroom presentations.”

The conference welcomed about 300 female Chicagoland high school students, who enjoyed a day of career panel discussions, tours, and mentoring. They met over 50 scientists and engineers, participated in motivational presentations, and completed individual career and leadership assessments.

“The program was a great way to show us the variety of careers in science,” said Ema Szum, a junior at PCHS who attended the event. “It was a fun way to learn, expand my interests, and meet new people.”

Ema plans to go into physics and nuclear fusion research. “Talking with scientists whose career is related to my interests was amazing,” she added. “I received insight on what a career in this field would look like, and I learned the steps to take now to ensure my future in science.”

Providence Catholic High School is committed to offering interesting and informative experiences for students to help prepare them for life after high school. For more information about science and academics at Providence, visit www.providencecatholic.org .

The community is invited to an Open House on Sunday, November 12 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to learn more about what PCHS has to offer.

