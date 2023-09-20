Non-Surgical Facelifts: What You Should Know

These days, shedding years off of your looks does not mean having to go under the knife.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center offers two non-invasive treatment options that can help minimize the signs of aging skin.

One is the Silhouette Instalift, which uses dissolvable sutures that are threaded into the skin and latched in the hairline to lift sagging skin. “The Silhouette Instalift helps tighten up skin that has lost its laxity,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

Made of poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA), the sutures gradually dissolve over time, stimulating the body’s natural collagen production.

Another non-invasive option is Sculptra, an injectable formulated with poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA), that works with the collagen of the skin to produce volume that is lost due to aging.

“Sculptra gradually stimulates collagen production to deliver natural-looking results,” Malinowski said.

Collagen plays a key role in preserving the youthful appearance of skin. “Collagen is one of the most abundant proteins in your body, making up around 75% of your skin,” said Malinowski. “The results of both treatments make a really nice improvement to the skin.”

Of note: significant Sculptra results can take several weeks to become visible. “It takes time to work with the body,” Malinowski said.

A series of three treatment sessions spread over six weeks are protocol in order to achieve optimal results. Patients who have had the Sculptra treatment performed agreed that the results still looked natural two years after their last treatment, with a 94% approval rating.

