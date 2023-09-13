Mattress Solutions for Conquering Sleep Disorders

We all know how important a good night’s sleep is for our overall well-being and productivity. But what happens when sleep disorders come knocking on your bedroom door?

If you find yourself tossing and turning throughout the night, a memory foam mattress might be your sleep savior. Mattresses crafted to conform to your body’s contours offer unparalleled pressure relief, minimizing tossing and turning. With its ability to absorb motion, memory foam ensures minimal disturbance from a restless partner, allowing you to drift off into dreamland undisturbed.

Choosing a mattress crafted with hypoallergenic materials can work wonders for those struggling with allergies or asthma. These mattresses repel allergens like dust mites, mold, and pet dander, giving you a cleaner and healthier sleep environment.

Dealing with nagging back pain can make sleep feel like an elusive dream. If you’re looking for a mattress that provides optimal support and alleviates pressure points, consider a medium-firm or firm mattress. These options substantially support an aligned spine, reducing back pain and discomfort.

Are you someone who overheats during the night, leading to disrupted sleep? Well, fret not! Many mattresses now come equipped with advanced cooling technologies. From gel-infused memory foam to breathable materials, these mattresses regulate your body temperature and keep you cool overnight.

Snoring and sleep apnea can be significant hurdles to a restful slumber. Investing in an adjustable bed might just be the solution you’ve been looking for. Adjustable beds can improve sleep quality by reducing snoring and alleviating sleep apnea. Elevating your upper body or legs helps open airways for better breathing and more restful sleep.

Visit City Wide Mattress, your one-stop shop for sleep solutions. Our expert team of mattress specialists can help you find the perfect fit, even if you suffer from a sleep disorder.

Stop by today and get the restful sleep you deserve.

City Wide Mattress

700 West Jefferson Street

Shorewood, IL 60404

Phone: 815-744-5212

www.citywidemattress.com

city wide mattress logo 2022