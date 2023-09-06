The Role of Chemical Peels in Achieving Youthful Skin

Wondering what chemical peels can do for your skin? A lot, actually.

“From hyperpigmentation, to fine lines and wrinkles, to combating redness in the skin, there are many different chemical peels that all do different things,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

How? Peels use a chemical solution to remove layers of skin, revealing the more youthful skin underneath. Eterna clients will find a range of chemical peels tailored to meet their unique needs.

1. Pyruvic peel. This peel minimizes pores, evens skin tone and texture, and decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. “Pyruvic peels work on the inside to stimulate collagen and work on mild pigmentation and hormonal breakouts,” Malinowski said. “We also have the pyruvic neck peels that help to minimize lines and tighten up the neck.”

2. Glycolic peel. Glycolic acid sloughs off the dead cell buildup on the skin’s surface, resulting in a smoother and more even-toned complexion. “These are great peels for mild hyperpigmentation, photo-aging, and skin tone improvement,” Malinowski said.

Eterna uses the Glytone line of peels, which come in three increasing strengths, from 30% to 70%.

3. TCA chemical peel. Known as trichloroethanoic acid, TCA chemical peels are geared toward moderate to severe chronological aging, photoaging, and hyperpigmentation. “We have two levels: 25% and 40%,” Malinowski said. “The 40% TCA peel is a medium-depth peel that helps correct severe hyperpigmentation, severe actinic keratosis, hyperkeratosis, and post-acne scars.”

4. Jessner peel. This peel targets hyperpigmentation, aging skin, and acne scarring.

5. Salicylic peel. This peel is ideal for clients with oily, blemish-prone skin.

