Join Joliet Catholic Academy for Grade School Night Events Set for Sept. 8 and Sept. 14

One of Joliet Catholic Academy’s dearest traditions, Friday Night Football, is being opened to grade school students from across Will County on Friday, Sept. 8.

Held annually, this event allows children of all ages to see that the games are about more than just championship-level football; they’re a celebration of the JCA community, featuring pre-game tailgates, cheer, dance, and fellowship. Students can meet new friends, talk to players and coaches, and enjoy the thrill of a time-honored tradition. Grade school students receive free admission! The game will take place at Joliet Memorial Stadium.

Don’t let your children miss the chance to lead the football players onto the field! Kickoff begins at 7:30 p.m., and kids interested in participating in this pre-game event should arrive and line up at the south end zone at 6:30 p.m. to get ready. Prior to kickoff, students will join the pre-game huddle with the Hilltopper football players!

Students will also enjoy performances by the cheerleaders and dance team during halftime. Those who attended the JCA summer Dance and Cheer Camp will be performing alongside the varsity cheerleaders and dance team; it’s sure to be a display you won’t want to miss.

Grade school students will have the opportunity to enjoy a fun and exciting volleyball game held at Joliet Catholic Academy at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

JCA’s volleyball team will be giving it their all, and student attendees can meet the players, coaches, and other like-minded sports fans. If your child is considering playing volleyball, this will be a unique opportunity to learn about one of Will County’s distinguished volleyball programs, as well as a chance to visit the campus and get a feel for the school.

Register online at https://www.jca-online.org/gradeschoolnight/ . Please contact JCA Director of Admissions Jared Voss with any questions at jvoss@jca-online.org or by phone at (815) 741-0500 ext. 214.

