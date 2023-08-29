JCA Welcomes Over 1,000 Summer Campers and Announces Upcoming Admissions Events

JCA offered 20 different summer camps and welcomed more than 1,000 future students across the Will County area. These camps were a fantastic opportunity for coaches, teachers, and students to work with future Angels and Hillmen. Thank you for choosing Joliet Catholic Academy for your child’s summer camp. We appreciate your trust in us.

Joliet Catholic Academy is hosting several fun events for local junior high students during the upcoming school year. These events are designed to provide information about what JCA has to offer. We hope you will join us at:

7th and 8th Grade Shadow Days: Fridays, September through April – 7:50 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Register online at www.jca-online.org/comevisitjca .

Heritage Award Scholarship Application (for current 8th graders): Sept. 1 through Dec. 2, 2023; https://www.jca-online.org/heritageaward/ .

. Fall Grade School Night - Athletics Football, Volleyball, Cheer, and Dance: Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 - Joliet Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Girls Varsity Volleyball: September 14, 2023 - JCA Student Activity Center at 6:00 p.m.

Super Shadow Day (for 7th and 8th graders): Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Register online at https://www.jca-online.org/admissions/visitjca/ .

Homecoming Football Game: Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 vs. Leo High School: 7:30 p.m. Kickoff at Joliet Memorial Stadium.

Open House: Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Presentations and Optional Tours.

Entrance Exam for all incoming freshmen: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, 8:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Makeup Entrance Exam: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, 8:00 to 11:30 a.m.

JCA Winter Camps: Indoor Baseball, Cheerleading, and Softball Camps; Dates and Times TBA.



7th Grade Step Up Day: April 12, 2024.

For periodic updates about future events and deadlines, visit www.jca-online.org . Join JCA’s e-mail list by requesting admissions information.

Joliet Catholic Academy: 1200 N. Larkin Avenue: Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500: jca-online.org