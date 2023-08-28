The Importance of Vein Health

The summer season has many people opting for shorts over long pants. For others, however, spider veins and varicose veins have them feeling more self-conscious about donning their warm-weather wardrobe.

According to Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center in Shorewood, the presence of these veins should not be discounted as a simple cosmetic concern. “Vein disease can affect your overall health,” she explained. “If left untreated, varicose vein disease can lead to symptoms such as swelling, aching, cramping, fatigue, heaviness, itching, and burning, as well as hyperpigmentation (brownish discoloration) and ulcers.”

People with varicose vein disease also have an increased risk of blood clots. The enlarged, rope-like veins that are swollen and raised above the surface of the skin are commonly found on the backs of calves or on the inner legs, but can form anywhere from the groin to the ankle. “They will never get better on their own,” said Malinowski. “They have to be addressed and treated.”

That’s where Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center can help. Eterna offers in-office procedure options to treat venous disease.

One option is the Venaseal procedure, which uses a medical glue to close affected veins. The special adhesive holds the walls of the veins together, stopping and then redirecting the blood flow to healthy veins. In time, the body absorbs the inactive veins and they disappear.

Another option is Radiofrequency Ablation, or RFA, a minimally-invasive technique that uses heat created by radio frequency to shut down the vein and redirect blood flow to the healthy veins. Recovery is quick and fairly pain-free.

A consultation at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center can help determine the best treatment plan for your vein disease. Schedule an appointment today.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard, Shorewood, 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/