Back-to-School Homework Tips

With students set to return to the classrooms after the long summer break, now is a good opportunity for families to establish good studying habits at home. Here are three homework tips for parents to help students start their year off right:

1. Make time to be present.

With busy lives, families are being pulled in multiple directions during the school year. Therefore, it is important that parents make time to be present while their students are working on their homework. Children may not need help with their homework, but just knowing their parents are there is often enough to help establish good routines. Parents who take an active interest in homework can help their children be more successful in school.

2. Set reasonable expectations and priorities.

Children cannot be expected to be in school all day, attend a two-hour sports practice and a one-hour music practice, and then work on homework for four hours. Homework must be a priority. Children, of all ages, also need time to sleep.

3. Remember the why.

Just as athletes and artists must practice to improve on the sports field or on the performance stage, students have to practice to improve in the classroom. Homework allows a student to grow and flourish in their studies, learn how to manage their time and prioritize tasks, and help foster a broader understanding of a subject.

As parents and students settle into the new school year, the Catholic Education Foundation looks forward to serving our family and school partners.

