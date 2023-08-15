The Midwest Institute for Lung at Silver Cross Hospital is committed to helping our community breathe easier.

Our program combines highly skilled lung care professionals, the very latest technology, and superior patient care to treat a wide array of lung disorders.

With the exception of lung transplant, the Midwest Institute for Lung at Silver Cross can manage every lung disorder locally, including COPD, asthma, lung cancer, emphysema, sarcoidosis, and many other conditions.

We’ve also assembled the region’s leading experts to treat patients with all types of lung disorders, including:

Pulmonologists



Thoracic Surgeons



Radiologists



Pathologists



Oncologists



Dr. Gillian Alex , a renowned thoracic surgeon with Rush University System for Health, and Dr. Kris McDonough , an equally renowned critical care/pulmonology specialist with Midwest Respiratory Ltd., serve as co-medical directors of the Midwest Institute for Lung at Silver Cross.

The institute also employs a highly skilled lung nurse navigator, who helps provide seamless experiences for patients – from early screening through treatment – ensuring timely care, support, and peace of mind when our patients need it most.

“A comprehensive lung program is not just about lung cancer, though that is a big part of our push right now,” explained Dr. McDonough. “A comprehensive lung program really looks at the tremendous burden of respiratory disease within our community. The number of patients within our community who have pulmonary fibrosis or severe asthma or sarcoidosis is particularly prevalent. Addressing all of these diseases in a more comprehensive way is really important.”

For more information about lung care at Silver Cross, or to learn more about our early lung CT screening, please call 815-300-LUNG (5864) or visit silvercross.org/lung .

Silver Cross Hospital

1900 Silver Cross Blvd

New Lenox, IL 60451