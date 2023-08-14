How to Reverse the Signs of Aging Skin

While getting older is an inevitability, looking older doesn’t have to be. “Besides taking care of yourself physically and eating well, there are treatments that can reverse the signs of aging,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center in Shorewood.

One of those options is Sculptra injections. “It’s one of the best treatments for gradually reversing the signs of aging,” said Malinowski.

How does it work? Sculptra, formulated with poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA), stimulates collagen production to deliver natural-looking results gradually. As we age, collagen levels deplete about 1% per year. Deep within the skin, Sculptra works to help restore lost collagen. According to Malinowski, a series of three treatment sessions are protocol in order to achieve optimal results.

Even better? Patients who have had the Sculptra treatment performed agreed that the results still looked natural two years after their last treatment, with a 94% approval rating.

Using the best anti-aging skin care products along with your treatments can also make a big difference. Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center carries the Obagi line, a physician-dispensed, prescription-strength system that can actually transform the skin at the cellular level. “Obagi has some of the best anti-aging products,” said Malinowski. “Obagi’s Hydro-Drops, a hydrating serum for the face, leaves skin feeling smooth and refreshed. The Obagi ELASTIderm anti-aging serum supports skin elasticity and improves signs of skin bounce-back.”

Malinowski also suggests incorporating a retinol product into your nighttime skincare routine. Retinol improves collagen production, which helps to smooth and tighten up the skin, minimizes fine lines and wrinkles, and brightens complexions.

Wondering which treatment and products would work best to turn back the clock on your aging skin? Consult with an Eterna MedSpa esthetician today.

