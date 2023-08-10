Joliet Catholic Academy Readying for New School Year With a Variety of Events

The hustle and bustle of the new school year is about to begin, and with it comes a slate of upcoming events to enjoy with Joliet Catholic Academy.

Annually, JCA’s Hall of Champions induction ceremony pays tribute to the school’s athletes, coaches and contributors from the three schools that make up JCA: De La Salle (1920-1933), Joliet Catholic High School (1933-1989) and St. Francis Academy (1869-1989). This year’s ninth Hall of Champions class will be recognized on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9. To purchase Hall of Champions tickets, contact Christine Voss, Director of Special Events, at cvoss@jca-online.org or 815-741-0500, ext. 283.

JCA’s annual Alumni and Friends Golf Outing is set for Friday, Sept. 22, at The Morris Country Club – The Creek (formerly Nettle Creek), 5355 Saratoga Road, in Morris. The day will begin with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start. Alumni events like this take place to raise money to assist JCA with initiatives deemed necessary, such as air conditioning, bathroom rehab, new windows, science equipment, gathering space, security doors, cafeteria remodel, scholarships for students wanting a JCA education, etc. The fee is $175 per golfer, or $700 per foursome. To register, visit https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=ZkccVm .

To help kick off Homecoming week, this year’s Brown and Blue BBQ is set for 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Heritage Quad. The evening, for those ages 21 and over, will include live music, food, drinks and fellowship. Advance tickets are $35 each. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, and drinks and raffles will be available for purchase. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst= CFdwxo .

“We look forward to the many exciting events this fall for the entire JCA community to celebrate together,” said Laura Pahl, Associate Principal of Joliet Catholic Academy.

