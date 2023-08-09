Think Before You Flush: Items That Shouldn't Go Down the Toilet

It’s common knowledge that you shouldn’t flush anything down the toilet other than human waste and toilet paper. But even then, certain items should never be flushed as they can cause serious plumbing problems and environmental damage. We can protect our plumbing and ecosystem by avoiding flushing the following items:

1. Baby wipes, paper towels, and feminine hygiene products – While wet wipes and cleaning cloths may seem harmless, they can wreak havoc on your plumbing system. Unlike toilet paper, these items don’t disintegrate quickly and can clog pipes, leading to costly repairs. Dispose of these items in the trash instead.

2. Medications – Flushing unused or expired medications down the toilet can contaminate water sources. Municipal wastewater treatment plants are not designed to remove these substances altogether. To dispose of medications safely, take them to a designated drug take-back program or mix them with a substance like coffee grounds before sealing them in a bag and disposing of them in the trash.

3. Dental floss – Dental floss is not biodegradable and can tangle around other materials in your plumbing system. Over time, this can create stubborn clogs. Instead of flushing floss down the toilet, wrap it in tissue and throw it away in a waste bin.

Flushing the wrong items down the toilet can seriously affect your plumbing and the environment. By being mindful of what should and shouldn’t be flushed, we can ensure the longevity of our plumbing systems and protect our precious water resources. Remember, when in doubt, throw it in the trash instead.

