Fall Enrollment at Lewis University: A Guide for Prospective Students

Discovering your perfect college match is exciting, but we also know it can be challenging. That’s why we’ve tried to make it as easy as possible for you to find the information you’re looking for. But in case you get stuck, just contact us and we’ll be happy to help.

Why LEWIS? Through innovation in the classroom and a dedicated commitment to the success of every student, we develop graduates who are ready to transform the world.

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE: Innovative, forward-thinking programs prepare you for the careers of tomorrow.



MORE THAN A DEGREE: Students, faculty, and staff from all walks of life come together to challenge and support each other toward academic, personal, professional, and spiritual growth.



DEDICATED FACULTY: Outstanding professors with real-world experience will teach, mentor, and guide you in and out of the classroom.



POWERFUL OUTCOMES: Lewis graduates experience higher overall earning potential and career advancement opportunities than many of our peer institutions.



YOU ARE NOT A NUMBER: You benefit from direct, hands-on experience and work side-by-side with professors and classmates.



CATHOLIC IDENTITY: Ethics and values-based decision-making are a core component of a Lewis education. Inclusiveness and respect for all faiths enriches our spiritual life.



LIFE ON CAMPUS: We know that a big part of your college experience should include events and activities where you can enjoy your surroundings and have a good time. Informal time spent with your roommate, friends on your floor, or other students from around the campus adds to the richness of your college experience. You will develop friendships that will last a lifetime.



It’s not too late to apply for Fall 2023. At Lewis University, you’ll find the personalized attention that results in your being equipped with the leading-edge knowledge and skills that employers are actively looking for. Begin today at lewisu.edu/apply or call 815-836-5250.

Lewis University

One University Parkway

Romeoville, IL 60446

Ph: 815-838-0500

www.lewisu.edu

Lewis university logo 2022