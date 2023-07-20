Three Benefits of Microdermabrasion

If a glowing and flawless complexion is what you are seeking, look no further than the microdermabrasion treatment offered at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. The microdermabrasion technique involves using a pushing and pulling mechanism, where super-fine crystals are sprayed at the skin and, at the same time, the excess crystals and dead skin cells are taken up through the hand piece, revealing the fresh, healthy skin underneath.

Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center, outlines three more benefits of this popular treatment:

1. It promotes better product absorption

“Microdermabrasion gets rid of the top layer of dead skin cells,” said Malinowski. “By doing this, products are better able to penetrate into the skin and not just sit on top of dead skin cells.”

2. It comes with a facial

“In our microdermabrasion treatments at Eterna, we include a facial so clients benefit from getting a mask after the treatment to hydrate the skin,” added Malinowski. To prepare for the treatment, the skin is cleansed and steamed with enzymes which offer a gentle exfoliation. Following microdermabrasion, a mask is applied to help calm the skin, along with a moisturizer, SPF, and eye cream.

3. It can treat other areas

“We can take the microdermabrasion down to the décolleté, which helps to alleviate the fine lines and wrinkles that are caused from sun damage,” said Malinowski.

In addition, treatment pressure is custom-tailored to each client. “We can go at a very low setting for clients who have very thin skin, or we can turn it up for individuals who have thick stratum corneum from years in the sun,” said Malinowski. “Best results are seen in a series of treatments.”

