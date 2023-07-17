Jean Kenol Elected Chair of Silver Cross Hospital Board of Directors

The Silver Cross Hospital Board of Directors recently elected Jean Kenol as Chairman. Kenol succeeds John Phelan, who has served as Chairman since December 2020.

Kenol, a partner at Mahoney, Silverman and Cross, LLC, grew up in Joliet, graduating from the University of Notre Dame with a B.A. in government. While at Notre Dame, he also completed the American University Semester Program on Public Policy in Washington, D.C., where he clerked for former Congressman Jerry Weller of the 11th Congressional District.

After college, Kenol attended the University of Illinois College of Law on a full-tuition Lincoln scholarship; he graduated in 2001 and was admitted to practice law in the State of Illinois and the U.S. District Court Northern District of Illinois. During his law school career, he interned for the Honorable Ann C. Williams, United States Court of Appeals, Seventh Circuit.

Kenol’s areas of practice include corporate and business law, real estate law, zoning and land use, and local government law. He was listed as a “rising star” in the 2009 Illinois Super Lawyers & Rising Stars magazine and is an active member of the Illinois State Bar Association.

Devoted to community interests, Kenol has served as President of the Notre Dame Club of Joliet and on the Board of Directors for both United Cerebral Palsy of Will County and the Joliet Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In September 2012, he was named the Joliet Area Young Professional of the Year by the Joliet Chamber.

Silver Cross has been recognized as a Merative 100 Top Hospitals National Award winner ten times, honored with an “A” Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group 17 times, and is rated 4 Stars by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. With over 4,500 employees, physicians, and volunteers, Silver Cross operates a 348-bed acute care hospital and 12 satellite facilities, providing outpatient services and physician offices.

For more information, visit silvercross.org .