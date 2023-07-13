Workers’ Compensation & Personal Injury Cases: Pain Management Institute Helps with Pain Diagnosis & Treatment

Sometimes accidents or injuries can lead to chronic pain and long-term disability. The Pain Management Institute helps those suffering from chronic pain due to an accident or injury. We understand the challenges of managing these cases and ensure our patients receive the best care.

Dr. Anwar and his team of specialists are experienced in treating cases related to workers’ compensation, personal injury, auto accidents, slip and fall injuries, and other situations. Our treatment plans are tailored to each patient’s unique needs. We offer a comprehensive approach that includes physical therapy, pain management medications, injections, and other interventions to reduce pain and promote healing.

Don’t ignore pain. Seek pain management consultation to prevent further injury and start treatment. Delaying can put medical coverage at risk and cause complications. Get copies of imaging and reports after X-rays or MRIs for future reference.

Dr. Anwar believes that treating pain is essential and knows pain can affect your daily life, making it hard to do things you enjoy. He also knows that dealing with insurance companies and lawyers can be confusing and overwhelming. That’s why he wants to be there for you and help you get treatment.

Dr. Anwar says, “Let me treat the pain and let [the insurance company or attorney] do their part.” He has experience treating patients with various injuries and recognizes the importance of having someone to advocate for proper medical treatment.

The Pain Management Institute is here to support you and help you take control of your pain. Dr. Anwar wants to make sure you get the proper treatment. Contact the Pain Management Institute if you’re dealing with a workers’ compensation or personal injury case. Dr. Anwar and his team will advocate for you, so you can focus on healing and getting back to doing the things you love.

Don’t let pain slow you down - contact Dr. Anwar at 815-412-6187 today.

Chicago Stem Cell Therapy & Pain Management Institute

10181 W Lincoln Hwy

Frankfort, IL 60423

815-412-6187

www.ChicagoStemCellTherapy.com

chicago stem cell therapy & pain management institute sponsored logo 2022