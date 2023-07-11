What Causes a Retinal Tear and How is it Fixed?

The retina is vulnerable to tears due to its thin, delicate nature. While some tears develop naturally due to aging, most occur when the vitreous (the jelly-like substance) pulls away from the retina, known as a posterior vitreous detachment (PVD).

Age is the most common risk factor for retinal tears. As people age, their eyes become weaker and more prone to injury. This can cause a tear in the retina and lead to further complications if not treated promptly. Other risk factors include extreme nearsightedness or exposure to eye trauma, such as a car accident or a sports-related injury.

The most common symptoms of retinal tears are the sudden appearance of floaters, black spots, and flashes in your field of vision. Other signs include blurred vision or dark areas in your peripheral vision. It’s essential to seek medical attention if you experience these symptoms. Retinal tears can be asymptomatic, so regular eye exams can help keep your vision healthy.

The goal of treatment for retinal tears is to seal the retina and prevent a detachment. This is usually done with laser surgery or cryotherapy, both in-office procedures. The procedure takes only minutes and has minimal complications. Once the tear is sealed, the risk of retinal detachment decreases significantly.

Not all retinal tears require treatment. Your ophthalmologist will assess your condition and recommend the best solution. Keeping up with regular comprehensive eye exams is the best way to detect and prevent retinal tears.

Contact your ophthalmologist immediately if you have any symptoms. Early diagnosis is vital to preserving your vision and preventing more serious issues from developing.

