Prevent Water Damage in Your Home

What is the number one cause of water damage in a home? It’s damaged, clogged, or burst pipes. Even a tiny leak or trickle can cause thousands of dollars in damage over time if unnoticed. That’s why regularly checking and maintaining your plumbing system is so important. Other sources of water damage include natural disasters, such as flooding or storms; leaking roofs; faulty appliances; and failed sump pumps.

Broken seals or clogged lines can cause water to seep into walls and floors, leading to rot, mold growth, and other problems requiring costly repairs. Have worn-out and old pipes and fixtures replaced with new ones, as they can corrode over time. Check plumbing lines and fixtures for potential clog hazards, and make sure to inspect valves and taps for any signs of wear.

Taking quick action when you notice signs of water damage in your home is important to prevent the damage from worsening. The longer the water remains, the worse the situation can get. If you suspect any water damage issue in your home, contact a professional immediately to assess and address the issue.

In some cases, water damage may be covered by homeowner’s insurance. However, checking with your insurance provider to know what your policy includes is a good idea. Taking preventive steps like having regular inspections of your home’s plumbing and roof, and replacing old appliances, can help avoid costly water damage repairs.

