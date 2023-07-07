Joliet Catholic Academy Student Awarded $200,000 NROTC Scholarship

Joliet Catholic Academy graduate Leo Anastopolous was recently awarded the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) scholarship worth more than $200,000 from the United States Marine Corps.

This incredible scholarship pays the cost of full tuition, books, and other educational fees at many of the country’s leading colleges and universities.

Anastopolous, who took his oath as a midshipman on June 26, 2023 will attend Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida this fall. He plans to major in electrical engineering and minor in naval science. Upon commissioning as a Naval Officer, he intends to attend Naval Nuclear Power School and serve as a Nuclear Propulsion Officer in the US Navy.

“On behalf of the Joliet Catholic Academy administration, faculty, and staff, we would like to congratulate Leo on this tremendous achievement and wish him the best of luck at Jacksonville University, and ultimately serving in the Navy,” said Dr. Jeffrey Budz, Joliet Catholic Academy President/Principal. “We are very proud of Leo and we know that he will find success in all that he does post-high school.”

The purpose of the Navy ROTC Program is to educate and train qualified young men and women for service as commissioned officers in the Navy’s unrestricted line, the Navy Nurse Corps, and the Marine Corps. As the largest single source of Navy and Marine Corps officers, the Navy ROTC Scholarship Program plays an integral role in preparing mature young men and women for leadership and management positions in an increasingly technical Navy and Marine Corps.

In addition to the NROTC scholarship, Anastopolous received a merit scholarship from Jacksonville University, covering four years of room and board.

