3 Key Facts about Orthopedic Rehabilitation with OrthopedicPro™

When it comes to recovering from hip or knee surgery, orthopedic rehabilitation plays a crucial role. Alden Estates of Shorewood’s Orthopedic Rehabilitation Program, OrthopedicPro™, offers personalized and comprehensive therapy to help individuals regain their physical functioning and safely return home. Here are three important things to know about the program:

Personalized Therapy for Optimal Recovery: Alden Estates of Shorewood takes a personalized approach to therapy. During your first session, your therapy team will work closely with you to define your goals and develop a customized treatment plan. Therapy focuses on improving balance, mobility, coordination, motor skills, strength, and endurance. This approach promotes quicker recovery, enhanced flexibility, and reduced risk of re-injury.



Comprehensive Care and Advanced Techniques: OrthopedicPro™ offers intensive therapy programs supported by state-of-the-art equipment and modalities. You can expect therapy sessions up to seven days a week in a well-equipped Therapy Room. The facility offers strength-building and mobility equipment, and advanced treatments such as ultrasound, E-stim, and short-wave diathermy are used to relax muscles, promote healing, and alleviate pain and stiffness. The highly skilled team of licensed therapists and nursing staff certified in post-acute care protocols ensures exceptional care.



Smooth Transition to Home with Individualized Support: At Alden Estates of Shorewood, the focus extends beyond rehabilitation. Case management and discharge planning services staff coordinate your treatment plan and ensure a seamless transition back home. The goal is not only to facilitate a swift return home, but also to improve your overall health, strength, and independence. The program’s comprehensive nature helps you maintain the progress achieved during therapy. The team can assist in arranging home medical equipment and supplies, if needed.



If you’re looking for effective orthopedic rehabilitation, Alden Estates of Shorewood and its OrthopedicPro™ program offer the perfect blend of personalized care, advanced techniques, and supportive services.

