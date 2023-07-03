Exploring Acne Treatments

Think that once you are past the teen years acne will be a thing of the past? Think again. Unfortunately, acne can occur well into adulthood. And it can be due to a number of causes, including hormonal changes, stress, and diet. Luckily, Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center offers a variety of effective treatments to help combat the blemishes.

One is the acne facial. The pore-cleansing treatment includes a skin cleansing, exfoliation, steaming, and extractions. The latter involves extensive clearing of clogged pores. “It is important to get the pores cleaned out and, if there are any pustules, to get them extracted the proper way so as to not cause scarring,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. Following the extractions, a mask and moisturizer are applied.

Another great option? “Chemical peels,” said Malinowski. “For acne, we do the Obagi Blue Peel Radiance, which has salicylic and lactic acid to help to prevent breakouts.” The Radiance peel gently exfoliates the upper layers of the dermis, forcing dead skin cells to the surface. A series of three treatments is recommended for optimal results. “We also do the Pyruvic Peel, which penetrates deeper into the skin and helps clear up and prevent acne,” added Malinowski.

A Sciton MicroLaserPeel™ Profractional laser treatment is another option available at Eterna, in which lasers are used to ablade the outermost layers of the epidermis at precise depths, resulting in smoother, more radiant skin. Eterna also offers SkinPen Microneedling, which involves using a handheld SkinPen® device to create small micro-channels on the surface of the skin which elicit the body’s natural wound healing and stimulate collagen production. “These are great treatments for those who have acne scarring,” said Malinowski. “I recommend a series of three to five sessions.”

Not sure which option is right for you?

