Silver Cross Wound Healing Center Offers Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Treatment for patients with non-healing wounds consists of several steps, including ensuring proper blood flow, debridement, good nutrition, and proper wound dressing, each critical to helping ensure difficult-to-heal wounds don’t become debilitating or life-threatening.

If other measures haven’t addressed the issue, hyperbaric oxygen treatment (HBO) can help.

In April, the Silver Cross Center for Advanced Wound Healing began offering HBO therapy with the addition of two state-of-the-art HBO units.

The center is branded as Silver Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine, located at Silver Cross Pavilion D, Suite 130, on the campus of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

“We have already identified many patients who could benefit from hyperbaric oxygen treatment,” said Matthew Boebel, Associate Vice President of Clinical Services at Silver Cross.

What is HBO?

Hyperbaric oxygen (HBO) therapy is a treatment in which the patient breathes 100 percent pure oxygen while inside a pressurized chamber. The air pressure inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber is about two-and-a-half times greater than the normal pressure in the atmosphere. This “hyperbaric” (or high pressure) dose of oxygen helps the blood carry more oxygen to organs and connective tissues to promote wound healing. It also activates the white blood cells to fight infection.

HBO therapy is especially helpful for patients with diabetes or cancer-related wounds, Boebel said.

The wound management center is getting 40 to 45 new patients a month. That’s in addition to 120 visits a week from regular patients.

“We provide the treatment necessary to make sure their wound heals properly so no infection creeps in.”

Boebel said they are fortunate to have doctors specializing in general surgery, podiatry and internal medicine on staff at the clinic to refer and monitor patients.

As an additional benefit, Boebel said the new clinic in Pavilion D will be easier for patients to access, with parking closer to the door and no elevators to navigate.

To learn more about Silver Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine, call (815) 300-5997.

Silver Cross Hospital

1900 Silver Cross Blvd

New Lenox, IL 60451

815-300-1100

www.silvercross.org