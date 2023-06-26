The longer days and warmer temperatures of the summer season will likely have you spending more time outside. And with that comes more exposure to the sun’s harmful UV rays.

Kathe Malinowski, lead Esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center offers these tips for protecting your skin from the summer sun:

Sunscreen is a must. Malinowski recommends using one with an SPF, or sun protection factor, of at least 30. Also key? “Reapplying it every couple of hours,” she said. “It’s not one and done. When you are in the sun for a long duration, it is very important to reapply.”

That’s because the active ingredients which provide protection against the harsh UV rays begin to lose their effectiveness over time, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation. And sunscreen should be applied to the entire body, including the easy-to-forget spots such as the back of the neck, the tip of the ears, and the top of the feet, according to the Foundation. How much sunscreen should you be using? Experts recommend a shot glass full, which is equivalent to about 1 ounce.

2. Cover up. Wear light, comfortable clothing that covers as much of your skin as possible.

“Those with fair skin should especially look into getting a long-sleeve sun shirt,” Malinowski said. Additionally, wear a wide-brim hat to protect your face, along with sunglasses to protect the eyes and the skin around them, from the sun’s damaging rays.

3. Spend time in the shade. Minimize your risk of sun damage by staying in the shade under an umbrella or tree, especially during the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun is at its peak.

