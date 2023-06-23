3 Things to Know About After Care and Grief Support

After the loss of a beloved family member or friend, the emotional suffering we face is painful and sometimes overwhelming. While grief is a natural response to such a devastating loss, there are instances when the profound sadness can disrupt your physical health and your ability to function normally. In most cases, the more significant the loss, the more intense the grief. Here are three things to know about after care and grief support.

1. The grieving process is as individual as the person going through it. It’s important to acknowledge the pain and understand that the way you grieve your loss will be different than other loved ones who are dealing with the same loss. Don’t be afraid to turn to family members and friends for support. They may have similar experiences to share with you, and you can draw on each other’s strength.

2. Taking care of yourself physically will help you take care of yourself emotionally. Eat well, stay hydrated, and get some daily exercise, even if it is just a 10-minute walk. Get an appropriate amount of sleep, and avoid overindulging in alcohol and other unhealthy habits that can slow your progress.

3. Recognize the difference between grief and depression. Joining a grief support group can help you feel less lonely. If you feel your sadness is unusually intense or too much to bear, talk to a therapist or a grief counselor. Help is available through the funeral home that took care of your loved one, or through your church, an area hospital, or a local hospice organization.

Grief support groups can help you feel less lonely, and many funeral homes, churches, hospitals, and hospice organizations offer resources including daily email support messages to help you understand you're not alone in your grief.

