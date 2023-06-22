What To Do if Your Shower is Clogged

Are you having trouble with a clogged shower? It can be an annoying and frustrating experience, but don’t worry - there are solutions! Here are some causes of a clogged shower drain and tips for unclogging it.

Causes of Clogged Shower Drains

The most common cause of clogged shower drains is hair, dirt, debris, and soap scum buildup. When these elements combine, they can obstruct the drain, preventing water from draining correctly.

Other causes include foreign objects like toys or jewelry accidentally dropping into the drain. You must address a clogged shower drain to avoid flooding and further damage.

Tools for Unclogging a Shower Drain

You’ll need some tools before you attempt to unclog a shower drain. Depending on the severity of the blockage, you may require special plumbing equipment or products. Here are some items you might need:

Wet/Dry Vacuum

Plunger

Drain Auger (aka “plumber’s snake”)

If the plunger doesn’t work, you can try using a wet/dry vacuum or a drain auger to remove the blockage from the drain. Whatever tool you use, follow all safety precautions when handling these items.

Preventing Shower Drain Clogs

Although you can unclog a shower drain, it’s best to prevent clogs in the first place. Here are some tips to keep your shower drain running smoothly:

Clean your shower regularly with vinegar or baking soda solution to remove built-up soap scum and grease.

Use a drain strainer or hair catcher to catch hair and other debris before it enters the drain.

Regularly check for foreign objects, such as jewelry or toys, that may have fallen into the drain.

