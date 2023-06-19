Joliet Catholic Academy honors Class of 2023 graduates

Joliet Catholic Academy’s Class of 2023 graduated on Sunday, May 21, in the JCA Student Activity Center. Earlier in the week, JCA graduates took part in a Baccalaureate Liturgy led by Principal Celebrant the Most Reverend Carl Markelz, O.Carm., at the Cathedral of St. Raymond. The Class of 2023 received awards highlighting the numerous accolades they garnered during their high school careers. Sunday’s graduation culminated in JCA’s newest graduates walking the stage and receiving their diplomas.

The highlight of the Baccalaureate Liturgy was the final awards announced: JCA’s Angel of the Year and Hillman of the Year, and the presentation of Class Valedictorian and Salutatorian. JCA’s most prestigious award recognizes the two students who have upheld the highest standards of honesty and reliability, courtesy, concern and respect for others, have carried out their accepted responsibilities with enthusiasm and dedication, influenced their peers by their positive attitudes, and have given witness to the Gospel values.

Angel of the Year Award: Marissa Corsi

Hillman of the Year Award: Zachary Pekol

Each year the Administration of Joliet Catholic Academy awards the Valedictorian and Salutatorian of the senior class. This year’s outstanding nominees also delivered addresses at the Commencement Ceremony.

Valedictorian: Luke Pekol

Salutatorian: Zachary Pekol

The Joliet Catholic Academy community is extremely proud of these seniors and congratulates them and their parents for this great accomplishment. They join the select few of previous candidates who have attained this tremendous academic distinction.

Each year the JCA Athletic Department honors students who demonstrated both academic and athletic achievement.

Scholar-Athlete Award: Thomas Kemp

Scholar-Athlete Award: Allison McCarthy

The JCA Spirit Award recognizes students who have displayed academic excellence, school spirit, cooperation, loyalty, and service to the JCA community.

Spirit Award: Anthony Birsa

Spirit Award: Vivica Bofah

