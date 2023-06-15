What to Know About Memory Care

Memory care is integral to caring for a loved one diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s. It involves providing specialized care in a secure, supportive environment that meets the individual’s physical and emotional needs. Memory care focuses on preserving existing memories while helping create new ones.

By receiving memory care services, your loved one can experience a higher quality of life with improved socialization, nutrition, emotional well-being, and activities tailored to their interests. Memory care services may include:

• A safe and secure environment designed for memory-impaired individuals

• Assistance with daily living tasks such as bathing, dressing, and grooming

• Nutritious meals and snacks, and assistance with eating

• Social activities such as music, art, and games

• Memory-building activities that focus on reminiscence therapy

• Specialized therapeutic care that focuses on managing symptoms associated with the disease

• An individualized care plan tailored to your loved one’s needs

If your loved one needs memory care services, finding a facility that provides personalized, quality care and support in a safe, comfortable environment staffed with knowledgeable, compassionate professionals is essential.

As you research facilities, inquire about their care philosophy, experience in memory care services, and safety protocols. Knowing your loved one receives the best care gives you peace of mind.

At Willow Falls, we proudly feature the I’m Still Here® approach in our Memory Care program. The I’m Still Here™ approach reduces the common symptoms associated with dementia, such as anxiety, agitation, aggression, and apathy – the 4 A’s ™ — while significantly improving quality of life.

We understand the emotional and physical toll of memory-related diseases on individuals and their caregivers. Caregivers are available around the clock to administer medication, assist with daily activities, provide emotional support, and encourage social engagement.

