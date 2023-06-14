Warning Signs of Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in older adults. AMD can affect people of any age, but it is primarily seen in those over 50. Early detection and diagnosis of AMD is critical for preserving vision. Several warning signs can indicate a person might be at risk of developing AMD.

Changes in Vision

One of the common warning signs of AMD is a vision change. People may notice that straight lines appear wavy or blurry, and colors seem less vivid than before. Some people with AMD also experience decreased central vision, where they cannot see objects clearly in their direct line of sight.

Spots in the Central Vision

Some people with AMD may also experience dark spots or blank areas in their central vision. These spots can appear as dark circles, shapes, or patches of gray and black.

A Need for Brighter Lighting

People with AMD may also need more lighting than other people, so this can make reading, driving, or other activities requiring clear vision difficult.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms or signs of AMD, it is essential to have your eyes checked by a qualified eye doctor. Early detection and diagnosis can help preserve vision and reduce the risk of developing more severe AMD.

Your eye care professional may recommend getting a comprehensive dilated eye exam yearly to help determine if your condition is developing or progressing.

Dr. Desai recommends exercising regularly, refraining from smoking, and consuming nutritious foods such as green leafy vegetables and fish to prevent AMD. People who follow these recommendations are less likely to develop advanced AMD.

Dr. Ankit Desai of Windy City Retina encourages patients to have regular eye exams, especially if they show any warning signs. Call 815-714-9115 for an appointment today.

Windy City Retina – Ankit Desai, MD

15905 S Frederick St

Suite 105

Plainfield, IL 60586

www.windycityretina.com