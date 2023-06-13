Plaid and Khaki Ball to Raise Funds for, Celebrate Catholic Education

Members of the Catholic Education Foundation and Women’s Giving Circle invite you to attend their upcoming third annual Plaid and Khaki Ball!

The gala event, set for Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at the Westin Chicago Lombard, 70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, will celebrate Catholic education throughout the Diocese of Joliet, while providing tuition assistance to financially needy students to access the promise of a Catholic education.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails. Guests can also look forward to the event’s one-of-a-kind live auction items, a video presentation, and paddle raise to support the needs of our Catholic schools throughout the Diocese of Joliet.

Individual tickets for the Plaid and Khaki Ball are available for $225, or a table for 10 can be purchased for $2250. Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling the Foundation office at (815) 221-6127 or by visiting our website at www.cefjoliet.org/get-involved/attend .

For those who are unable to attend but would still like to support the Catholic Education Foundation’s mission, sponsorship opportunities are available. Sponsorships include many marketing opportunities such as social media recognition, your company name and logo displayed at the event, and web link on the Catholic Education Foundation website, along with advertising in the Plaid and Khaki program book.

All proceeds from the Plaid and Khaki Ball benefit the Catholic Education Foundation Scholarship Fund, which provides tuition assistance to families with financial needs and gives students the promise of a Catholic education.

Catholic Education Foundation : 815.221.6127 : 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403: http://cefjoliet.org/

Catholic Education Foundation logo