Silver Cross Medics Save Man from a "Widowmaker"

Earlier this year, Don Stelmaszek of New Lenox had this weird feeling under his sternum. Thinking it was acid reflux, he brushed it off and continued physical therapy for a sciatic nerve problem.

“I’m thinking, ‘it’s not a heart attack.’”

It was. A bad one. And he’s thankful for the quick emergency help he received from Frankfort Fire Department medics trained through the Silver Cross EMS System in New Lenox.

The Silver Cross EMS System is a network of more than 2,000 specially trained personnel within 34 fire departments, ambulance services, responder agencies, and dispatch centers, all committed to the coordination of pre-hospital patient care.

On January 30, Stelmaszek sat down and considered calling his wife, Katie, for a ride to the hospital, soon changing that to calling for an ambulance.

“The paramedics told me later they had to start my heart again,” said Stelmaszek. “I woke up in ICU. They told me I had a ‘widow maker,’ a 100 percent blockage of the main artery to my heart. Not many people survive that.”

Ironically, his wife thought about calling an ambulance for her husband. Then, she headed over to Silver Cross.

“When I got there, everyone was so nice and professional,” she said. “They explained the situation in everyday language.”

Stelmaszek, 59, is now in cardiac rehabilitation . He’s able to drive, but isn’t back to his heavy equipment tech job yet.

He attended a Silver Cross EMS system meeting, where he got to thank the paramedics who saved his life: Alphonso Jackson, Jimmey Votteler, Jason Vaccaro, and Michael Illarde.

“They got medals for rescuing me, and I got to give them to the guys. They saved my life. I feel blessed every day and thankful for them.”

During National EMS Week May 21-27, Silver Cross saluted the Silver Cross Emergency Medical Services System of personnel who provide life-saving pre-hospital patient care to the communities it serves.

For more information, visit silvercross.org .

Silver Cross Hospital

1900 Silver Cross Blvd

New Lenox, IL 60451

815-300-1100