June is Wound Healing Awareness Month. The purpose of this special designation is to call attention to the specialized and sometimes chronic wounds that some patients experience and the unique treatments that may be required.

Wounds that typically require special wound management care include pressure ulcers, also known as bed sores, that are caused when a person remains in the same position for too long. This can result in decreased blood circulation and potential tissue damage. If a pressure ulcer breaks through the top two layers of skin, the open wound would require specialized care to prevent or treat the infection. Untreated pressure ulcers can lead to complications and can, unfortunately, become life-threatening.

Wounds from surgical procedures may also require advanced wound management, especially if an incision doesn’t heal due to an infection or a medical condition like diabetes. Patients with diabetic ulcers, burns, arterial wounds, venous ulcers, or wounds requiring frequent dressing changes are also strong candidates for a wound management program.

Why is the correct treatment of these wounds important? Correctly identifying and treating these types of wounds is crucial due to the severe and life-altering complications that can arise, including infection, sepsis, and even a potential need for amputation.

At Alden Estates of Shorewood, wound treatment is focused on the whole person, ensuring every aspect of the patient’s recovery is addressed, from wound management to compassionate nursing and physical therapies. For patients that may require longer-term treatment and care, Alden Estates of Shorewood’s Medically Complex Program ensures that specialized wound management is prioritized.

If you suspect you or a loved one may have a non-healing wound, especially if dealing with diabetes, call Alden Estates of Shorewood today for information about their Wound Management Program.

