Strip Wax vs hard wax: what's the difference?

Do you have some extra body hair you would like to get rid of before the summer season kicks in? Waxing, which temporarily removes hair at the root, is a quick and easy way to do just that.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center offers two types of wax for hair removal: soft wax, also known as strip wax, and hard blue wax.

What’s the difference? With a strip wax, wax is applied and a strip is smoothed over it before being rapidly pulled off in the opposite direction of the hair growth. With hard wax, the wax is applied and takes about a minute to set. An edge is then lifted and the wax is pulled off.

“Strip wax is a better option for larger, less sensitive areas of the body, such as the arms, legs and back,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead Esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. “Strip wax is also generally used for brow waxing. We use a wax that has zinc oxide, so it is more gentle with the skin.”

The hard blue wax is a more gentle wax that is less painful to remove. “That way, there’s less redness afterwards and the area can be gone over again if a short hair didn’t pick up,” added Malinowski. “This is used in bikini and Brazilian waxing. Full face, chin, and lip waxing are also done with the blue hard wax.”

Besides convenience, there is another reason to choose waxing over shaving or tweezing: depending on how quickly your hair grows, waxing treatments can last between three and six weeks.

